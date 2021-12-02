Quintette Fire Is Fifth Bulb In ‘Keep The Wreath Green’ Fire Safety Wreath

The are now five red bulbs on Escambia County Fire Rescue’s “Keep the Wreath” fire safety wreath following a fire Monday in the Quintette community.

Fire heavily damaged the double wide mobile home on St. Matthews Lane, leaving the residents without a home. [Click here for more information.]

During the month-long Keep the Wreath Green campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at county fire stations and other locations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb is replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.