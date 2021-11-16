UWF Earns #3 Seed in NCAA Playoffs, Awarded First-Ever Home Playoff Game

The UWF football team was awarded the No. 3 seed in Super Region 2 of the 2021 NCAA Division 2 Football Championship.

UWF will face Newberry at Blue Wahoos Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

UWF is 9-1 on the year and shared the Gulf South Conference championship at 6-1 following Saturday’s 61-42 win over Valdosta State. The Argos have one of the top offenses in the country, ranking fourth with 497.4 yards of total offense and seventh in passing offense at 331.2 yards per game. Their 45.9 points per game are second nationally.

The Argonauts are making their third appearance in the NCAA Playoffs and have a 9-1 all-time record, making them the winningest team in D2 history at .900. UWF won the 2021 national championship and was the 2019 national runner-up in their two previous showings. UWF is 44-18 in its history after starting play in 2016.

Newberry went 9-2 this year and won the South Atlantic Conference title with a 7-1 record. UWF has never faced the Wolves but is 3-0 in postseason play against SAC schools, defeating Wingate twice in first round games and Lenoir-Rhyne in the 2019 region final.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices are $25 for Argo Club and Priority 1 seating, $20 for Priority 2 seating and $15 for Priority 3 in the sideline bleachers.

Tickets will go on sale Monday morning. UWF season ticket holders will have until Wednesday at Noon CST to purchase their existing seat(s) before they are released to the public. Contact the UWF Ticket Office at (850) 474-ARGO (2746) for more information.

Blue Wahoos Stadium gates will open at Noon and parking lots will open at 9 a.m.

PARKING INFORMATION

Fans can use their Valdosta State (Game 5) Parking Pass for all 2021 NCAA Playoff Games at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Lots 4 & 5 across the street from Community Maritime Park will still be $10 per vehicle at home games similar to the regular-season. Recreational vehicles can park in Lot 5 for $30. Handicapped parking is available in Lot 3 for $10.

Photo: Morgan Givens/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.