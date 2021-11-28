Two Injured In Molino Intersection Two Car Wreck
November 28, 2021
Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash at a Molino intersection Saturday night.
The passenger cars collided at the intersection shortly before 6 p.m. Two people were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.
I travel thru that intersection often. They need to redo the traffic lights. Traveling east/south 97 and coming to that intersection at night, the lights for the southbound 29 can be seen and someone not familiar with that intersection can easily mistake the green light for southbound as their own.