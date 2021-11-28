Two Injured In Molino Intersection Two Car Wreck

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash at a Molino intersection Saturday night.

The passenger cars collided at the intersection shortly before 6 p.m. Two people were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.