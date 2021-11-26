Sunny And Cool Today; Freeze Watch Tonight

There is a freeze watch in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning for inland and central Escambia County, north of I-10.

According to the National Weather Service, residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.