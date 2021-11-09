SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down South Of Pensacola; Fireball Seen Across Escambia County

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola Monday night aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, completing the agency’s second long-duration commercial crew mission to the International Space Station.

Across Escambia County, residents could see the fireball from the returning spacecraft streak across the sky like a meteor.

“It was cool! Glad I got to witness it,” one NorthEscambia.com reader wrote on our Facebook page. “We saw it coming down from our yard in Walnut Hill,” another reader posted.

“Endeavour, on behalf of SpaceX, welcome home to planet Earth,” flight control told the crew after confirmation of splashdown.

“It’s great to be back,” an astronaut replied.

The mission set a record for the longest spaceflight by a U.S. crewed spacecraft. The international crew of four spent 199 days in orbit, surpassing the 168 days set by NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission earlier this year.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown at 9:33 p.m. south of Pensacola. Crews aboard SpaceX recovery vessels successfully recovered the spacecraft and astronauts. After returning to shore, the astronauts were to fly back to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Crew-2 mission launched April 23 on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Crew Dragon Endeavour docked to the Harmony module’s forward port of the space station April 24, nearly 24-hours after liftoff.

Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide, and Pesquet traveled 84,653,119 statute miles during their mission, stayed 198 days aboard the space station, and completed 3,194 orbits around Earth.