No Injuries When School Bus Backs Into Dodge Challenger On Cantonment Road

There were no injuries when an Escambia County School bus backed into a Dodge Challenger Monday morning in Cantonment.

The bus was stopped facing north on Chesapeake Trail just north of Yellowstone Pass about 9:07 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus driver began backup up the bus, which collided with the Dodge Challenger.

There were no injuries to the the either driver or any of the 14 students on the bus, according to FHP.

The bus driver, a 42-year old female from Cantonment, was cited for improper backing after the FHP crash investigation.