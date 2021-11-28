Local Cheerleaders March In Disney Thanksgiving Parade

Six North Escambia area cheerleaders marched in the UCA All American Parade this Thanksgiving at Disney World in Orlando.

Participants were Northview High School junior varsity cheerleaders Kaitlin Lloyd and Lacey Sapp (pictured first below), Ernest Ward Middle School 8th grade cheerleaders Mary Oliver and Sophia Adkins (pictured second below), and Jay cheerleaders Lily Land and Chloeigh Pierce (pictured third below).

They were part of “Team Minnie” (pictured bottom).

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.