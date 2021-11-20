Friday Night High School Playoff Scores – Seasons End For Local Teams Except Pine Forest

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football playoff schedule:

FLORIDA

1A Regional Semifinal

Baker 46, Northvew 35

5A Regional Semifinal

Baker County 13, West Florida 10

6A Regional Semifinal

Pine Forest 32, Riverside 12 Pine Forest will host Mosley next Friday night



ALABAMA

AHSAA 3A Quarterfinals

Montgomery Academy 28, T.R. Miller 0

AISA Class AA State Championship

Autauga 52, Escambia Academy 35

Pictured: Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson gains yardage against Baker Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.