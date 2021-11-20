Friday Night High School Playoff Scores – Seasons End For Local Teams Except Pine Forest

November 20, 2021

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football playoff schedule:

FLORIDA

1A Regional Semifinal

5A Regional Semifinal

  • Baker County 13, West Florida 10

6A  Regional Semifinal

  • Pine Forest 32, Riverside 12
    • Pine Forest will host Mosley next Friday night

ALABAMA

AHSAA 3A Quarterfinals

  • Montgomery Academy 28, T.R. Miller 0

AISA Class AA State Championship

  • Autauga 52, Escambia Academy 35

Pictured: Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson gains yardage against Baker Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

