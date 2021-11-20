Friday Night High School Playoff Scores – Seasons End For Local Teams Except Pine Forest
November 20, 2021
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football playoff schedule:
FLORIDA
1A Regional Semifinal
- Baker 46, Northvew 35 [Story, photos...]
5A Regional Semifinal
- Baker County 13, West Florida 10
6A Regional Semifinal
- Pine Forest 32, Riverside 12
- Pine Forest will host Mosley next Friday night
ALABAMA
AHSAA 3A Quarterfinals
- Montgomery Academy 28, T.R. Miller 0
AISA Class AA State Championship
- Autauga 52, Escambia Academy 35
Pictured: Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson gains yardage against Baker Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
