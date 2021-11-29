Florida Drivers Should See Relief At The Pump, AAA Says

Florida drivers could soon find deep discounts at the gas pump, after crude oil prices were slashed on “Black Friday”, according to AAA. The crude price cuts were sparked by concerns about the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 and the implications it could have on future fuel demand.

Over the weekend, Florida gas prices averaged $3.34 per gallon. In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $3.25.

A low of $3.09 could be found Sunday night in North Escambia at a gas station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. One Pensacola Boulevard station in Pensacola was at $2.98, while $3.01 could be found at several locations.

“Unless oil prices rebound this week, Florida drivers should begin to see significant relief from the pain at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The recent drop in futures prices could result in a discount of around 25 cents per gallon or more. But it’d be unusual for that discount to hit the pumps overnight. Gas prices normally rise like a rocket and fall like a feather. So it could take weeks before gas prices fully adjust.”

