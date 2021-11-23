Escambia County Monoclonal Antibody Site Closed As COVID Cases Decline

The monoclonal antibody treatment site in Escambia County has closed as COVID-19 cases decline.

The next nearest Florida Department of Health monoclonal antibody treatment site is at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. It is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

The Escambia County Center was located at the Bayview Community Center. Any seeking treatment is asked not to enter the building now that the clinic is closed.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Escambia County. There were 94 cases reported last week in the county.

Pictured: The Bayview Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.