ECSD Teams With Company To Offer NCAA Assistance To Student Athletes

November 30, 2021

The Escambia County School District will be making the CoreCourseGPA.com program available to all high school campuses to help better prepare high school athletes for NCAA/NAIA academic eligibility.

The platform also provides a wealth of recruiting resources to assist families with the recruiting process. The program is designed to allow families to take ownership of this process, with assistance from CoreCourseGPA.com, according to the school district.

District athletic directors and counselors will be trained In upcoming workshops. A CoreCourseGPA.com representative will assist schools with setting up faculty accounts, and information will then be provided to students.

“As a former college coach, I was always very impressed with families that used CoreCourseGPA. The recruiting and academic information was organized exactly as a college or university needs it,” ECSD Director of Athletics Casey Thiele said. “This valuable resource will help Escambia County students and families navigate the complexity of NCAA and NAIA eligibility requirements. Because 33% of all NCAA required classes are offered during the freshman year, this tool will help our students get off to a great academic start.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 