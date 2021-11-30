ECSD Teams With Company To Offer NCAA Assistance To Student Athletes

The Escambia County School District will be making the CoreCourseGPA.com program available to all high school campuses to help better prepare high school athletes for NCAA/NAIA academic eligibility.

The platform also provides a wealth of recruiting resources to assist families with the recruiting process. The program is designed to allow families to take ownership of this process, with assistance from CoreCourseGPA.com, according to the school district.

District athletic directors and counselors will be trained In upcoming workshops. A CoreCourseGPA.com representative will assist schools with setting up faculty accounts, and information will then be provided to students.

“As a former college coach, I was always very impressed with families that used CoreCourseGPA. The recruiting and academic information was organized exactly as a college or university needs it,” ECSD Director of Athletics Casey Thiele said. “This valuable resource will help Escambia County students and families navigate the complexity of NCAA and NAIA eligibility requirements. Because 33% of all NCAA required classes are offered during the freshman year, this tool will help our students get off to a great academic start.”