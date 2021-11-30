DeSantis Proposes Pay Increases For Law Enforcement, Bonuses For First Responders

Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $400 million in new funding proposals to increase the salaries of Florida’s state law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and state special risk firefighters, and to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs, and firefighters across the state for the second year in a row.

He also announced $5,000 bonuses to recruit and retain both state and local level law enforcement.

DeSantis’ proposals will be considered during the 2022 Florida Legislative Session.

While other states have turned their backs on law enforcement, even calling to ‘defund the police,’ in Florida we continue to support the men and women in law enforcement,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud to propose larger and longer-lasting measures to help our state recruit and retain the best law enforcement officers in the nation and to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders and law enforcement officers for the second year in a row.”

Pictured: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines his proposal Monday at the Florida Highway Patrol Station in Orlando. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.