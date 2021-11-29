Cowpen Creek Road, Tumbling Lane Closed In Canoe, Alabama, For Crossing Work

Two roads in Canoe, Alabama, will be closed for a few days for railroad crossing maintenance.

Both Cowpen Creek Road and Tumbling Lane are closed, according to Alabama State Troopers. According to troopers, North Canoe Road remains open.

Escambia Academy is located on Cowpen Creek Road. The school can be accessed using North Canoe Road and Myrick Avenue or Randolph Avenue.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.