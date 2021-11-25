Cantonment Rotary Provides Thanksgiving Meals For About 1,500 People (With Photo Gallery)

About 1,500 people can enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the members and friends of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

Wednesday, the club distributed everything for a turkey meal to 343 families in the North Escambia area, including Quintette and Carver Park. The recipients were chosen with the help of local school guidance counselors who helped identify families that might need a little help this time of year.

The Tate High School cheerleaders volunteered Wednesday at St. Luke United Methodist Church to help package the meals for delivery. The Cantonment Improvement Committee and Quintette Community Center joined the distribution effort, and the Cantonment Winn Dixie helped with the food.

The club fed just six families during their first event nine years ago. Two years ago, that number was at 260, and last year it was 325 families. To date, Cantonment Rotary estimates the project has delivered over 1,800 meals to nearly 6,000 people.

For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.

