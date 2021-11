Cantonment Cowboy Cheerleaders Win Multiple Competition Awards

The Cantonment Cowboy cheerleaders won multiple awards at the Emerald Coast Cheer Association competition recently at Pace High School.

There Cantonment Cowboy Midgets won first place, level one grand champions and high score grand champions.

The Cowboys Mighty Mites won first place, and the Mini Mites won second place.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.