Search Underway For Missing And Endangered Man In Cottage Hill

A search is underway for a missing and endangered man in Cottage Hill, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Alfred Joseph Blake, 82, was last seen leaving his home on Vixen Place, near the Scenic Hills Country Club, on Tuesday to go hunting on Wendy Drive off Parker Road in Cottage Hill. We are told his vehicle was found that location.

He was last seen wearing all camo overalls and a camo shirt.

Deputies and volunteers from Escambia Search and Rescue searched the area throughout the night and into Wednesday morning with negative results so far. The Escambia Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded Wednesday morning for additional manpower (not in their traditional role).

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at(850) 436-9620.