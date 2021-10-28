Volunteers Sought For ECUA Citizens’ Advisory Committee

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) is seeking candidates interested in an at-large appointment to the ECUA Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC).

Any resident of Escambia County who desires to be appointed as a citizen member may submit an application to ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody outlining their relevant experience, education and qualifications. The CAC serves in an advisory capacity, formulating and presenting recommendations to the ECUA Board.

All CAC members serve a one year term of office and attend one meeting per month, which is usually held on the third Tuesday of the month. The CAC meets at 3 p.m. in the ECUA Boardroom located in the Ellyson Industrial Park. No travel is involved unless the committee members decide to visit an existing or proposed ECUA site for informational purposes. Financial disclosure is required.

Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the ECUA’s CAC, beginning December 2021, are asked to submit a resumé and letter indicating their desire to serve by close of business on November 8, 2021. Letters and resumés should be submitted to Shakeva Simmons, 9255 Sturdevant Street, Pensacola, FL 32514; or emailed to Shakeva.simmons@ecua.fl.gov.