Tate High’s Conner Pitts Named National Merit Commended Scholar

Tate High School senior Carter Pitts was recently named a National Merit Commended Scholar.

The honor is based on high national percentage scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Commended students throughout the nation are recognized each year for their exceptional academic promise.

Additionally, Carter was selected as the Escambia County School District’s academic nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholarship. His nomination will allow him to compete at the state level for the scholarship.

“Carter is a phenomenal student who epitomizes the Aggie Spirit,” Tate High School Principal Laura Touchstone said. “We are so proud of Carter and all of his accomplishments, both academic and extracurricular.”

Carter is in the top 10 of Tate’s senior class; a four year member of the Showband of the South, currently serving as battery captain; a member of a number of honor societies and other organizations; and captain of the academic team.

