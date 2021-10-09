Tate High Names Homecoming Queen Darby Phillips, King Cooper McKinney (With Photo Gallery)

October 9, 2021

Friday night, Tate High School named Homecoming Queen Darby Phillips and Homecoming King Cooper McKinney.  First runner-up to the queen was Rykerria Allen, and second runner-up was Danica Riddell.

Queen Phillips and King McKinney, who are real life sweethearts, took a traditional ride around the stadium in a convertible after the crowning.

Members of the Tate High School 2021 Homecoming Court are:

Freshmen
Faith Etheridge
Abigale Fowler
Carlyn Ham
Hailey Locke
Laila O’Neal
Jasmine Stanger

Sophomores
Chloe Biggs
Eva Grissom
Addy Meredith
Mia Portis
Alicen Ray
Delaney Weaver

Juniors
McKenzie Alfred
Emily Brabner
Kierstin Crooke
Savannah Guilford
Paige McKinney
Anna Whetzel

Seniors
Rykerria Allen
Jenna Banta
Kristina Demarco
Sophia Jones
Darby Phillips
Gemma Zakosk
Danica Riddell
Grace Neal
Erin Johnson
Lanie Brown
Kyndell Ammons

