Tate High Names Homecoming Queen Darby Phillips, King Cooper McKinney (With Photo Gallery)

Friday night, Tate High School named Homecoming Queen Darby Phillips and Homecoming King Cooper McKinney. First runner-up to the queen was Rykerria Allen, and second runner-up was Danica Riddell.

Queen Phillips and King McKinney, who are real life sweethearts, took a traditional ride around the stadium in a convertible after the crowning.

For a photo gallery of the Queen and King, the complete girls’ homecoming court and the boys’ court, click or tap here.

(Look for more bonus photo galleries by Monday with the Homecoming Parade, cheerleaders, alumni cheerleader, student life and more.)

Members of the Tate High School 2021 Homecoming Court are:

Freshmen

Faith Etheridge

Abigale Fowler

Carlyn Ham

Hailey Locke

Laila O’Neal

Jasmine Stanger

Sophomores

Chloe Biggs

Eva Grissom

Addy Meredith

Mia Portis

Alicen Ray

Delaney Weaver

Juniors

McKenzie Alfred

Emily Brabner

Kierstin Crooke

Savannah Guilford

Paige McKinney

Anna Whetzel

Seniors

Rykerria Allen

Jenna Banta

Kristina Demarco

Sophia Jones

Darby Phillips

Gemma Zakosk

Danica Riddell

Grace Neal

Erin Johnson

Lanie Brown

Kyndell Ammons

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.