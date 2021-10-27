Nice Wednesday, Severe Storms Late Wednesday Night Into Early Thursday Morning

A strong cold front will move through the North Escambia area late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, bringing a chance of severe storms. The storms may include damaging wind or possibly a few tornadoes.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.