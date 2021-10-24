New Retail Shopping Center Proposed For Archer Road, Highway 29

A new shopping center is being proposed for the northwest corner of Archer Road and Highway 29.

DKJ Real Properties filed the application for the Archer Road Retail Center this month.

With just under 10,000 square feet, the shopping center will have eight retail spaces ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 square feet and 33 parking spaces on just under one acre, if constructed.

The project is currently in the Escambia County Development Review process.