Here’s How Escambia Residents Prioritize Spending $61.7 Million In Rescue Plan Funds

October 9, 2021

Escambia County citizens were recently asked how the county should prioritize the spending of $61.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

The ARP includes $61.7 million in direct local recovery assistance for Escambia County. The first half of the county’s award has been received, totaling $30.9 million. The second half is comparable and will arrive approximately one year after the first payment. The funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 expenditures completed by the end of 2026.

There were 495 people that responded to the survey out of Escambia County’s adult population of about a quarter million.

Respondents prioritized expenditures as below:

