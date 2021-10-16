Friday Night Football Finals

Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football games:

FLORIDA

Crestview 7, Tate 3 [Story, photos...]

Pensacola Catholic 45, Northview 13 [Story...]

Wakulla 20, West Florida 14

Pine Forest 49, Milton 20

Gulf Breeze 21, Washington 16

Godby 29, Pensacola High 0

Navarre 41, Pace 34

Jay (bye week)

Escambia (bye week)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 43, Lighthouse Christian 15

Escambia County (Atmore) 36, W.S. Neal 24

Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9

T.R. Miller (bye week)

