Friday Night Football Finals
October 16, 2021
Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football games:
FLORIDA
- Crestview 7, Tate 3 [Story, photos...]
- Pensacola Catholic 45, Northview 13 [Story...]
- Wakulla 20, West Florida 14
- Pine Forest 49, Milton 20
- Gulf Breeze 21, Washington 16
- Godby 29, Pensacola High 0
- Navarre 41, Pace 34
- Jay (bye week)
- Escambia (bye week)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 43, Lighthouse Christian 15
- Escambia County (Atmore) 36, W.S. Neal 24
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9
- T.R. Miller (bye week)
NorthEscambia.com photo.
Comments