Friday Night Football Finals

October 16, 2021

Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football games:

FLORIDA

  • Crestview 7, Tate 3 [Story, photos...]
  • Pensacola Catholic 45, Northview 13 [Story...]
  • Wakulla 20, West Florida 14
  • Pine Forest 49, Milton 20
  • Gulf Breeze 21, Washington 16
  • Godby 29, Pensacola High 0
  • Navarre 41, Pace 34
  • Jay (bye week)
  • Escambia (bye week)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 43, Lighthouse Christian 15
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 36, W.S. Neal 24
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9
  • T.R. Miller (bye week)

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 