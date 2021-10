Flood Warning In Effect For The Escambia River

A flood warning continues for the Escambia River near Century until late Monday.

After heavy rains, the river crested at 19.02 feet on Thursday and is slowly falling. Saturday morning, the river was at 18.2 feet, above flood stage of 17 feet; minor flooding was occurring.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 13.4 feet Wednesday evening.