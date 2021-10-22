Final Two Ladarius Clardy Murder Suspects Have Been Arrested

The final two named suspects in the murder of football standout Ladarius Clardy have now been arrested.

Timothy Donail Knight, Jr. and Terrell Taquez Parker Jr., were arrested Friday on charges of principal first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder

Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. is being held without bond on multiple charges including first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder he turned himself in at the county jail October 15. . Jenkins was the alleged triggerman.

Amos Dehontiguan Snowden Jr. and his brother Da’Quavion Snowden, Jr. were earlier charged with first degree principal to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond.