Final Two Ladarius Clardy Murder Suspects Have Been Arrested

October 22, 2021

The final two named suspects in the murder of football standout Ladarius Clardy have now been arrested.

Timothy Donail Knight, Jr. and Terrell Taquez Parker Jr., were arrested Friday on charges of principal first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder

Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. is being held without bond on multiple charges including first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder he turned himself in at the county jail October 15. . Jenkins was the alleged triggerman.

Amos Dehontiguan Snowden Jr. and his brother Da’Quavion Snowden, Jr. were earlier charged with first degree principal to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 