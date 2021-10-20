Escambia May Spend $61.7 Million On Recovery Projects Including Broadband Internet, Emergency Vehicles, Parks

The Escambia County Commission will discuss a plan for spending $61.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds — a plan that includes revenue replacement, broadband internet in underserved areas, vehicles for public safety, parks and more.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) includes $61.7 million in direct local recovery assistance for Escambia County. The first half the County’s award has been received, totaling $30.9 million. The second half will be comparable and will arrive approximately one year after the first payment

Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno will make the following recommendations to commissioners on Thursday:

Escambia County Revenue Replacement — $28,358,185.52

The county lost $28,358,185.52 due to COVID-19 using ARP calculations. By putting these funds back into the county’s revenue stream, the money can be spent on a wider variety of projects.

County Broadband Fiber Project — $22,000,000

The county will bear the full cost, but will seek investments from FDOT and grants to potentially lower the spend. A 10GB fiber backbone will be installed throughout the county, providing the ability to provide broadband internet to underserved citizens and businesses. A portion of the fiber can be leased to internet service providers, creating revenue streams. In addition, it’s estimated that using the fiber could save the county over $1.6 million per year by eliminating microwave contacts and leased circuits for the BOCC, 911, sheriff and tax collector.

Public Health and Safety Vehicles — $4,250,000

Funds would purchase five ambulances, three pumper fire engines, three other fire apparatus, two other fire engines, and one ladder truck.

Parks and Recreation Upgrades — $3,302,546

Spending would include $2 million for the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex for field lights, multipurpose room with lockers and other spaces, and upgrades to field turf and interior roads. Another $1,302,546 would be used in a project split evenly with the City of Pensacola to resurface a dozen 55-year old existing hard courts, create seven new clay courts, and create a 60 space parking area.

District 3 Library — $3,100,000

Renovate the existing building at 3300 West De Soto Street as a library, along with fiber internet between the new building and Brownsville Community Center.

Universal Access — $1,000,000

Retrofit infrastructure for ADA accessibility on both Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.

Perdido Bay Boat Ramp and Park — Heron Bayou — $2,500,000

New public boat ramp on Perdido Bay for water access to alleviate overcrowding. The $2.5 million in ARP funds would be in addition to $2.5 million in grants already received.

Glynbroc Gulley, Ellyson Pond, Gatewood Ditch Project — $1,000,000

This area was previously damaged by the April 2014 storms which was repaired through joint efforts of NRCS and Escambia County. The ARP funding would be used to mitigate damage from future flood events.

Under ARP terms, the county must allocate all funds prior to December 31, 2024, and complete all expenditures by December 31, 2026.