Escambia Firefighter Suffers Severe Medical Emergency During Training Exercise

An Escambia County firefighter suffered a serious medical emergency during a training exercise Monday afternoon.

The firefighter was taking part in a search training exercise at a former shopping center a the corner of Pace Boulevard and Fairfield Drive just after 3 p.m. Fellow firefighters immediately came to his aid, and he was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Fog machines were used during the day’s training scenarios, but there was no live fire or smoke.

An Escambia Fire Rescue training exercise scheduled for Tuesday at the same location has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.