Escambia EMTs And Paramedics Get Pay Increases

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday approved pay raises for EMTs and paramedics with a new union agreement.

Effective with the next pay cycle, the hourly base wage rate for newly hired and existing employees will be:

Also effective with the next pay period, the hourly base wage rate for existing full-time employee covered by the collective bargaining agreement will be increased by:

“While all Public Safety employees are critical to the essential functions of Escambia County, this was needed to be competitive for the wages paid for our paramedics and EMTs throughout the Panhandle,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore.

With their vote Thursday, the commission formally approved an agreement with the International Association of EMT’s and Paramedics, the National Association of Government Employees and Services Employees International Union Local 5000.