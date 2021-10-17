Escambia County Named ‘Best Disability Employer’ Over 21 Other Counties

October 17, 2021

Escambia County has been named the Best Disability Employer in Area 1 from the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. Area 1 spans from Pensacola to Live Oak; Escambia County was selected as the recipient out of 21 other counties.

The Escambia County Commission and human resources staff have brought “on the job training” individuals into positions that allow them to learn valuable skills and show how their talents can be utilized for the benefit of all. Those who are hired are staffed throughout Escambia County’s various departments, including planning and building services, human resources, facilities, and public safety.

“We’ve been working with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for many years, so it’s an honor to be recognized with this award” said Human Resources Director Crystal Dadura. “People with all types of abilities need the opportunity to enhance their skill sets, and Escambia County is proud to provide that opportunity for them.”

The Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation’s mission is to help people with disabilities find and maintain employment and enhance their independence. This is accomplished through their vision to become the first place people with disabilities turn when seeking employment and a top resource for employers in need of qualified employees.

