Drowning Death Of 4-Year Old Autistic Boy Near Jay Was Accidental, SRSO Says

October 18, 2021

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says the drowning death of a 4-year old autistic boy Saturday in Jay is being investigated as accidental.

The young boy’s foster parent told deputies he had locked and barricaded the front door of their house on Cozart Lane due to his autism. He said the boy was taking a nap, but when he checked on him about 10 minutes later he was missing. The foster dad and another relative searched the property.

The victim was found about 150 yards from the residence in pond, according to deputies. The foster dad attempted CPR, until the fire department arrived. The young boy was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital by LifeFlight where he was pronounced deceased.

Comments

  1. EMD on October 18th, 2021 12:43 pm

    That is so very sad. My condolences to the foster parents and anyone else who loved him.





