Don’t Make Donations To ‘The Fire Department’ In Florida, ECFR Says

October 5, 2021

Escambia Fire Rescue is warning residents in Escambia County, Florida, that anyone soliciting donations for them on the phone is scammer. But that’s a different story for Alabama residents.

According to the county, they actually received a $35 check over the weekend from a citizen that received a phone call from a solicitor requesting a donation of either $35 or $100.  The citizen said the person claimed they were with “the fire department”.

The battalion chief on duty delivered the check back to the citizen at their residence and explained that ECFR does not solicit any funds.

Escambia County Fire Rescue (in Florida)  said they will not solicit donations from residents.

“Occasionally, other organizations, benevolent associations and non-profits will solicit funds by phone or door-to-door,” said Escambia County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Paul Williams. “These groups are not affiliated with ECFR and should be thoroughly researched by residents to determine if they want to make a donation.”

However, officials in Escambia County, Alabama, want residents to know the their fire departments still do solicit direct donations from Escambia County, Alabama, residents.

