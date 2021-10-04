Cantonment Man Allegedly Found Naked, Screaming In Local Front Yard

A Cantonment man was charged after he was allegedly found naked and screaming in the front yard of a local residence.

William Kevin Owen, 45, was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest without violence and indecent exposure.

Deputies arrived at a Cantonment residence to find Owen completely naked in the front yard, according to an arrest report. He refused to place his hands behind his back and was taken to the ground by deputies who grabbed his legs and upper body, the report continues.

A resident of the home told deputies he was inside his home when he heard Owen screaming and cussing. He looked outside to find Owen naked in the front yard.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Owen was indefinitely trespass warned from the home back in May 2020.

Owen remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $600.