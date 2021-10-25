Atmore Man Killed In Head On Crash With Semi Truck

October 25, 2021

An Atmore man was killed in a wreck in Atmore Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 62-year old Robert Marion Hadley was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 northbound in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia semi driven by 55-year old Wendel L. Nelson, also of Atmore.

Hadley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Highway 21 near the Oak Hill Cemetery, just north of Walmart.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

Comments

3 Responses to “Atmore Man Killed In Head On Crash With Semi Truck”

  1. Susie on October 25th, 2021 7:03 pm

    @concerned you went waaaay off the beaten path there but I’m sure you meant well. Blessings, as well to the families.

  2. shirley on October 25th, 2021 6:34 pm

    THANK YOU CONCERNED FOR THE COMMENT ON THE TRUCK DRIVERS THEY DO NOT GET THE RESPECT THEY DESERVE SO SORRY ABOUT MARION

  3. concerned on October 25th, 2021 5:51 pm

    my heart goes out to both parties involved may both families find comfort at this time just before the holidays. with so much traffic these days I’m sure it can happen to any one of us and go the wrong way. I honestly think people who see a big truck will just move out of there way these guys work hard trying to deal and fight with traffic and they are the backbone of the chain stores just trying to get unloaded and get back home to their families. move over flag these guys on threw its not that hard. otherwise these store shelfs are gonna be bare with no food . please show truckers more respect. thanks





