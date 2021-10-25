Atmore Man Killed In Head On Crash With Semi Truck

An Atmore man was killed in a wreck in Atmore Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 62-year old Robert Marion Hadley was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 northbound in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia semi driven by 55-year old Wendel L. Nelson, also of Atmore.

Hadley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Highway 21 near the Oak Hill Cemetery, just north of Walmart.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.