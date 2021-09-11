Where Were You That September Morning?

September 11, 2001. It’s been 20 years.

Life, at least when that morning began, seemed good. I’ve always been a work at home dad, so I was home with my two girls. The youngest was almost four months old, and the oldest was approaching her fourth birthday. It was a normal morning. The little one was asleep, “fat and happy” as we used to say, after a morning bottle. The oldest was in the living room just a few feet from my office watching PBS Kids on the TV as I worked on a project for a client.

Then this arrived in my inbox:

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 08:52am – World trade center damaged; unconfirmed reports say a plane has

crashed into tower. Details to come.

I got up, walked to the living room and flipped the TV to CNN. They were talking about how a pilot could make such an error, hitting such a large building. They were speculating that it was just a small plane. But then as the TV news helicopters zoomed their cameras in closer, the anchors were beginning to notice what I had already thought….those holes the tower were to big to have been a small plane.

I called my wife at work in Atmore. She had seen the breaking news email, and had tried to visit the CNN website to see the story. If you remember trying to use the internet that morning, it was near impossible to get a news website to load; they were all overloaded. She was unable to see the pictures. I was describing what I saw on the TV to her.

I managed to grab a picture from CNN via my web server and then download and email it to her. We were speculating about how it could happen when the second one hit.

I remember saying “wait, hold on, wait…”. I told her what I just watched on the TV. The second plane had hit the other tower. We quickly decided that we were at war as the anchors on TV speculated again that perhaps there was a problem with some navigational system, causing jetliners on a beautiful, clear morning in New York to fly into some of the tallest structures in the world.

Another breaking news email arrived:

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 09:21am – Second plane crashes into World Trade Center.

She and I began to speculate ourselves that we were at war. What would we do? What should we do? What about the kids? It was not panic, understand, but just that protective momma and daddy instinct, I suppose. Prayer. That was a good idea. Maybe go to the bank and get out a little cash. That seemed like a good idea. How would you prep for a war on American soil? We were not sure.

I continued to relay information about what I was seeing on TV to my wife at work, who, in turn, would relay the information to her coworkers. They had a TV, but no cable service or antenna. They ended up fashioning a homemade antenna to see a fuzzy picture.

Meanwhile, the breaking news emails kept arriving…

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 09:32am – Sources tell CNN one of two planes that crashed into World Trade

Center was an American Airlines 767.

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 09:42am – President Bush calls plane crashes at World Trade Center a

terrorist act.

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 09:45am – Significant fire at the Pentagon. Details to come.

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 09:46am – White House evactuated. Details to come.

The Pentagon on fire? The White House evacuated? Notice that in CNN’s email they were in such a hurry that they misspelled “evacuated”. One sentence at a time, the situation became more grave.

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 09:55am – CNN confirms a plane hit the Pentagon

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 10:03am – One of World Trade Center towers collapses; fire forces

evacuation of State Department

Subject: CNN Breaking News

From: BreakingNews@CNN.COM

Date: Tue, 11 Sep 2001 10:30am – Second World Trade Center tower collapses in Manhattan

Over and over, we watched those towers collapse on TV, and we watched our Pentagon burn.

Our almost four year old asked a lot of questions. “Were people hurt? Did they need a Band-aid?” The magnitude of the event was lost on a four year old. Looking back at those first few hours, I think the magnitude of the event was lost on all of us.

Like many Americans, I sat glued to the TV that day, continuing to watch the video of the towers falling. Our almost four year old asked if another building fell down or if it was the same one. It was time to change the channel on the TV.

You might remember that many of the entertainment TV stations ran network news feeds. Others just simply ran screens about the day’s events. There was no USA network, no ESPN, no MTV. But on PBS, we found children’s programming at a time it was not normally on. For a little while, sitting in the living room floor holding my kids, the world stopped turning that September day, as we watched Big Bird and the Cookie Monster.

Country artist Alan Jackson later wrote a song “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning?”.

Some of those lyrics:

Where were you when the world stopped turning that September day

Out in the yard with your wife and children

Working on some stage in LA

Did you stand there in shock at the site of

That black smoke rising against that blue sky

Did you shout out in anger

In fear for your neighbor

Or did you just sit down and cry Did you weep for the children

Who lost their dear loved ones

And pray for the ones who don’t know

Did you rejoice for the people who walked from the rubble

And sob for the ones left below But I know Jesus and I talk to God

And I remember this from when I was young

Faith hope and love are some good things He gave us

And the greatest is love

Where where you when the world stopped turning that September day? Your comments are welcome below.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Bethany (Reynolds) Landis, click to enlarge.