West Florida Blanks Tate 44-0 (With Photo Gallery)

The visiting West Florida Jaguars blanked the Tate Aggies 44-0 Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The game was scoreless until just over six minutes to go in the first quarter with the first of many West Florida touchdowns. And the Jaguars never looked back.

By halftime, it was 33-0.

The Aggies turned the ball over a half dozen times — a couple of fumbles, a couple of interceptions and a couple of bungled kickoffs.

The Tate Aggies will hit the road next Friday night to take on Navarre, while the West Florida Jags will host Arnold.

