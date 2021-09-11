West Florida Blanks Tate 44-0 (With Photo Gallery)

September 11, 2021

The visiting West Florida Jaguars blanked the Tate Aggies 44-0 Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The game was scoreless until just over six minutes to go in the first quarter with the first of many West Florida touchdowns. And the Jaguars never looked back.

By halftime, it was 33-0.

The Aggies turned the ball over a half dozen times — a couple of fumbles, a couple of interceptions and a couple of bungled kickoffs.

The Tate Aggies will hit the road next Friday night to take on Navarre, while the West Florida Jags will host Arnold.

For a photo gallery, click here. Look for a student life, cheerleader and band photo gallery to be published by Monday on NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 