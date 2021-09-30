Two Arrested, One Still Wanted For Ladarius Clardy Murder

Two people have been arrested and a second person is wanted for the murder of football standout Ladarius Clardy, and Sheriff Chip Simmons says he was not the intended target.

Amos Dehontiguan Snowden and Da’Quavion Snowden are both charged with first degree principal to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities are still searching for Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. on charges include first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“I will tell you that it appears they thought they were attacking, cowardly attacking, someone else,” Simmons said. The sheriff said it is very likely that there will be more arrests in the case at the investigation continues.

“This was an intentional attack, an intentional attempt to kill,” he said. “The only way I can truly describe them is that they are killers…the motive is they through they were shooting someone else. It’s as simple as that.”

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was shot and found dead in a vehicle crash. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive about 1 a.m. on July 1.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620, Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP, or 911.

The arrests were announce during an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office press conference Thursday night.