T-Mobile Awards $50,000 Hometown Grant For Downtown Atmore Project

September 24, 2021

Atmore is one of 25 small towns awarded a “Hometown Grant” from T-Mobile.

Atmore will use the $50,000 to provide an internet technology lab as well as computer furnishings which will be located in the former Atmore Hardware store on Main Street.

The downtown hardware store and adjacent Strand Theatre are under renovation. The hardware store will become a flexible community space, while the theatre will be restored to its early 1920s glory.

The T-Mobile Hometown Grants are being awarded across the county “to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize these towns and build upon what makes them unique,” according to the carrier.

“These incredible projects spark innovation, ingenuity and hard work that have always been the hallmark of our nation’s small towns,” said Jon Freier, executive vice president of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From beautifying historic Main Streets to building all-new retail spaces, pop-ups and parks … this is part of our commitment to rural America, and we can’t wait to see all these creative plans come to life.”

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 