Suspect Apprehended Wednesday Night After Multi-Agency Manhunt In Flomaton

A Flomaton man was arrested Wednesday night after a multi-hour manhunt involving several agencies.

Just after 6 p.m., officers from the Flomaton Police Department, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Corrections, and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force attempted to locate Hunter Luke Leino on outstanding Flomaton warrants.

Leino was later located and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on charges that included theft of property in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, three counts of theft of property in the fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing and attempting to allude.

Flomaton Police said Leino had fled from officers previously in the past few weeks. Police said the arrest will close multiple cases.

Leino’s mug shot was not immediately available.

File photo.