Rickey David Godwin

Rickey David Godwin, 66, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021, surrounded by his family and the love of his life. Rickey was a graduate of Chumuckla High School and resided in the Chumuckla Community all of his life. Rickey was definitely an outdoorsman. He took great pleasure in raising good quality cattle and loved riding around in the mornings taking pictures of his new additions. Rickey enjoyed hunting and fishing. When the willow flies were hatching you could find him on the banks of the Tensaw River catching the limit of big bull bluegill. Nothing he loved more than taking Kelly fishing and watching her pull in the large brim on her fishing pole. On Wednesdays you could find him in Frisco City sitting with his buddies trying to get a good deal on some new cattle to bring home to his herd. Not only did Rickey enjoy catching fish and raising cattle but he enjoyed a good meal. He loved going out to eat with his family and friends, but he also took great pleasure in cooking for others. Almost every week you could see a post of some kind of food, usually a dessert, that he had made for his “sweetie”. He loved trying new recipes and always sharing his creations. During gathering season, you could find him covered in dust working long hours bailing as much hay as possible for his farming friends. He enjoyed working with his family and friends and was good at getting the hay taken care of for them.

Rickey was the baby of 5 siblings. He was born on August 22, 1955 to RD and Irene Godwin of Jay, FL. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, RD and Irene Godwin; brother, Rex Godwin; sister, Annette House; and brother, Travis Godwin.

Survivors include: his brother, Rufus (Cora Lee) Godwin of Jay, FL; the Love of his life, Kelly Boutwell Whitman of Jay, FL; sister-in-law, Inez (Rex) Godwin of Jay, FL; brother-in-law, Ted (Annette) House of Milton, FL; nephews and nieces: Gary (Tabatha) Godwin of Jay FL, Tiger (Daphne) Godwin of Jay, FL, Anthony (Cheryl) House of Milton, FL, Renee House of Milton, FL, Gregory (Ellie) House of Pensacola, FL, Sam Godwin of Jay, FL, Andy (Wendy) Godwin of Jay, FL, and Jenny Godwin of Pensacola, FL; and many more great nieces, nephews and a passel of close friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hollandtown Holiness Church Cemetery with Brother Larry Pearson and Brother Bobby Carnley officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Gary Godwin, Tiger Godwin, Bruce Godwin, Gregory House, Anthony House, and Andy Godwin

Honorary Pallbearers: Wayne Godwin, Waylon Nowling, Randall Godwin, Elton Nowling, Jimmy Jones, Roy Allen, Keith Jones, Rod Roberts, Bo Dunsford, Peewee Byrd, Frank Green, Jabo Jernigan, Charles Creamer, Keith Stanton, Jack Weekes, Howard Penton and Douglas Godwin

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Timothy 4:7