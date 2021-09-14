Register By Wednesday For Tate Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic

It’s almost time for the annual Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic, and the deadline to register is Wednesday.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, September 25 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. There will be a parent showcase at noon with a special performance.

Registration forms and payment are due by Wednesday, September 15. Cash, check and money order are accepted. Checks should be payable to Tate High School and must include a phone number.

The cost of the clinic is $50 per athlete which includes an exclusive 2021 Lil Aggies t-shirt and a matching hair bow. Lil Aggies will receive free admission into the football game on Friday, October 1 and invited to cheer during the first quarter with the varsity cheerleaders.

RSVP online by clicking or tapping here, or download a registration form (pdf).