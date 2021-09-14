Register By Wednesday For Tate Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic

September 14, 2021

It’s almost time for the annual Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic, and the deadline to register is Wednesday.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, September 25 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. There will be a  parent showcase at noon with a special performance.

Registration forms and payment are due by Wednesday, September 15. Cash, check and money order are accepted. Checks should be payable to Tate High School and must include a phone number.

The cost of the clinic is $50 per athlete which includes an exclusive 2021 Lil Aggies t-shirt and a matching hair bow.  Lil Aggies will receive free admission into the football game on Friday, October 1 and invited to cheer during the first quarter with the varsity cheerleaders.

RSVP online by clicking or tapping here, or download a registration form (pdf).

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 