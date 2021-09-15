Rain Totals Could Exceed 15 Inches From Nicholas, Significant Flooding Possible

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area.

A downgraded Nicholas will move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 69. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.