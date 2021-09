Pensacola Runners Association Donates $5,458 To Northview High Track

The Northview High School track team has received a large donation from the Pensacola Runners Association.

The $5,458 donation will be used to purchase a new high jump pit that has been needed for years, according to coach Douglas Godwin.

“I would like to say thank you, on behalf of our┬átrack┬áprogram and Northview High School, to the Pensacola Runners Association because it is programs like theirs that help out high school athletic teams when there is a need,” Godwin said. “We would not have been able to purchase a brand new high jump pit without their help.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.