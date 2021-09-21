Pensacola Runners Association Donates $5,458 To Northview High Track

The Northview High School track team has received a large donation from the Pensacola Runners Association.

The $5,458 donation will be used to purchase a new high jump pit that has been needed for years, according to coach Douglas Godwin.

“I would like to say thank you, on behalf of our track program and Northview High School, to the Pensacola Runners Association because it is programs like theirs that help out high school athletic teams when there is a need,” Godwin said. “We would not have been able to purchase a brand new high jump pit without their help.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.