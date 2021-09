Northview Loses District Match To Baker (With Gallery)

The Baker Gators beat the Northview Chiefs in three sets Tuesday night in volleyball district play in Bratt.

Baker defeated Northview 25-10, 25-20, 26-24.

With the loss, Northview sits at 0-1 in the district but 4-2 overall for the season. Baker is 4-1, 3-0 in the district. Northview travels to Jay on Thursday.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.