Navarre Tops Tate 35-14

The Tate Aggies were off to a strong start Friday night on the road at Navarre but could not keep the momentum going. The Navarre Raiders topped Tate 35-14.

Andre Colston was in with a touchdown to put the Aggies up 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Raiders answered with a 40-yard touchdown run with 7:20 remaining in the first. After a missed Raiders extra point, and Tate was holding on to a 7-6 advantage.

With about nine minutes remaining in the half, Colston scored a big 80-yard touchdown, growing the Aggies lead to 14-6. And that closed out Tate’s scoring for the night in Navarre. The Raiders were up 20-14 before going on to their 35-14 win.

The Tate Aggies will be at the Escambia Gator’s Emmitt Smith Field next Friday night.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.