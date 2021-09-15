Police: Murder Victim’s Body May Be In North Escambia Area; Suspect Arrested

The Pensacola Police Department believes the body of a murder victim may be somewhere in the North Escambia area, and they are asking for information from anyone that may have seen the suspect’s vehicle .

On Sunday, September 12, Latonya Antionette Baxter, 40, of the 100 block of Warwick Avenue in Pensacola was reported as missing to Pensacola Police by her daughter. Baxter had been missing for two days. Investigators looked around Baxter’s home, who she shared with her daughter and a roommate, 38-year old Giles Curt Jones. Investigators located blood in Baxter’s bedroom and other locations on the property, as well as in a vehicle belonging to Jones.

Investigators were able to obtain a cell phone that belongs to Jones, and on that phone was a photograph of Baxter, who was deceased with obvious signs of trauma. That photograph was taken at 1:54 pm on Saturday, September 11, and likely taken somewhere in the North Escambia area.

The vehicle belonging to Jones was confirmed to be northbound on Highway 29 at Highway 4 in Century around noon Saturday, and the vehicle passed the same location southbound about 3 p.m. The vehicle was a gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag #45BAFU.

The body has not been located, and Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood told NorthEscambia.com that authorities believe the body may be somewhere in the Century area or just across the state line in Alabama.

Jones was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at the Pensacola Greyhound bus station and charged with premeditated first degree murder, which is capital felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.