Update: No Escambia Roads Closed Due To Flooding, But Here Are Some Spots To Watch

September 15, 2021

UPDATE 5 PM: Escambia County mistakenly released a list of closed roads in Escambia County. They have since clarified that the roads are not closed but drivers need to use caution due to standing water on these and other roadways.

As of 4 p.m., the following roads in Escambia County were open, but had issues with standing water:

  • Rebel Road/Beulah Church Road
  • 9th Ave/Texar Dr to Blount St
  • Fairfield Dr/Mobile Hwy
  • Cervantes St/Pace Blvd
  • Fairfield Dr/Market St
  • Saufley Field Road/Blue Angel Pkwy
  • Perkins St/Blue Angel Pkwy
  • W Intendencia St/S Coyle St
  • Gregory St/N St

Escambia County reminds residents to avoid flooded roadways. During a flood, more people drown in their cars than anywhere else. Do not drive around barricades, as there may not be a road or a bridge where one used to be.

