Man Shot During Family Disturbance Near Walnut Hill

A man was shot near Walnut Hill Monday afternoon during what the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office described as a family disturbance.

The adult male was shot shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of South Highway 99 in the Bay Springs community, about eight miles south of Walnut Hill.

All parties remained on the scene following the shooting, but there were no immediate arrests, according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis. She said the investigation was continuing.

The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to the Molino Fire Station and then airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by medical helicopter.

Further details have not been released.

The Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

