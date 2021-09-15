Law Enforcement Searching For Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Quintette Area

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in the search for a suspect Wednesday afternoon in the area surrounding Quintette Lane.

According to the ECSO, a suspect or suspects fled from vehicle that had been reported stolen in Walton County. The vehicle was recovered.

No suspect description was provided.

Quintette Lane leads to the Quintette Park, not far from the intersection of Quintette Road and Highway 95A.

