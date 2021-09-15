Law Enforcement Searching For Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Quintette Area

September 15, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in the search for a suspect Wednesday afternoon in the area surrounding Quintette Lane.

According to the ECSO, a suspect or suspects fled from vehicle that had been reported stolen in Walton County. The vehicle was recovered.

No suspect description was provided.

Quintette Lane leads to the Quintette Park, not far from the intersection of Quintette Road and Highway 95A.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Law Enforcement Searching For Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Quintette Area”

  1. Cantonment Resident on September 15th, 2021 1:37 pm

    Great—right in my back yard! Please catch them quickly.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 