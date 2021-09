It’s The First Day Of Fall, And A Cold Front Means Lows In The 50s

Today is the first day of fall, both on the calendar and outside as strong cold front brings us cooler weather. Here is

Wednesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.