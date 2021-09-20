International Paper Tests New Emergency Alert System

International Paper in Cantonment tested new emergency alert system on Monday.

The new, louder system has both a warning siren and voice capability, according to spokesperson Whitney Fike.

A system test is planned for 1 p.m. each Wednesday. People in the area will hear a “this is a test” type announcement and warning siren.

We’ll more information in a future story here on NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.